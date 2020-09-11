Booba goes after Kaaris “La griffe d’Abidjan”!

Following this, the rapper then posted a screenshot of an Instagram conversation where he referred to Kaaris’s feet as, “The Abidjan brand. »Not sure that Kaaris likes it!

For the moment, the rapper from Sevra has still not reacted to the attacks of Booba … But it should not be long! To be continued!

BOOBA, TEASE HIS NEXT ALBUM

For several weeks, Internet users have been imploring Booba to release his album! So, Thursday, September 10, 2020, the rapper posted a photo of him with a bear! A snapshot accompanied by the following caption: “Going an extra mile … we’re not very far.” ”

A post that many Internet users have commented on! Indeed, for them, the duke talks about his next album in his legend! “Not very far from the album I hope! “But we have to release the album La Kopp, save French rap and release it quickly! ”

Or: “I hope you speak well about your album, we expect that like never Booba! “We can thus read on the social network of the interpreter of” Jauné “!

Comments that will please the rapper! Indeed, these fans are already very enthusiastic while his album has not even been released yet or even officially announced …



