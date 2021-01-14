Booba gives strength to rapper Dixon’s next track “Rose”!

Booba likes to give strength to emerging artists. The rapper shared the teaser for his friend Dixon’s upcoming track, “Rose.”

Booba is an artist of immeasurable success. So when it comes to empowering new artists, he always does it, and he proves it in Teasant Rose by Dixon.

The rapper from the Parisian suburbs is an artist in the making. A year ago already, the young man performed on the scene of Touche not at my post.

Live, the latter had interpreted his hit of the moment, In sight. And since then, Dixon has continued successes, to such an extent that rapper Booba gave him strength.

The Duke of Boulogne, as he has been called for many years, has given him strength on social media. And he did so via lapiraterieofficial’s Instagram page.

To do this, he shared the teaser for the next clip of his protégé, Rose. A nice highlight that will please the main interested.

BOOBA SUPPORTS ARTIST DIXON

During the confinement, artist Dixon was not idle, far from it. The French rapper has been working on lyrics so he’s about to release his next single, Rose.

And this is not the first time that the artist has given strength to budding artists. A few months ago, the father therefore highlighted the artist Bilton on social networks.

To do this, he unveiled a teaser of the new sound of his foal T.T.T. This time around, the most controversial rapper of his generation lends his support to Dixon.

And between the two artists, the current very quickly passed. Loïc Bukolo, Dixon’s real first name, therefore meets his idol in Miami. In an interview, Dixon then reveals the words of his mentor who would have detected in him “something special”.

Booba therefore offered Dixon a contract, which he considers to be a new talent in urban pop. The rest, you know it!