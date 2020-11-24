Booba gives strength to his protege Bilton on Instagram!

Bilton, Booba’s protégé can count on him. Indeed, the DUC just gave him strength on Instagram a few hours ago

Certainly, for some time now, Booba has been more known for his clashes than for his sounds. However, if there is one thing we cannot take away from him, it is to give strength to his charges. Proof of this is with Bilton.

Indeed, since he “directs” the rap game, B2O has always proven that he never lets go of his foals in the wild. Or, that he was doing everything he could to help them. He proved it again recently when Green Montana released his album.

For the occasion, Booba was doing a lot of advertising in order to give visibility to the young artist. As he had done with many rappers with whom he is in clash since.

We are of course thinking of Damso, the Belgian artist who was none other than Booba’s protege. Since he made the choice to leave his label, it is a merciless war between the two old friends.

That’s why seeing Booba “helping” a rapper rather than tackling him is nice to see.

BILTON, STRONGLY SUPPORTED BY BOOBA

Well as we let you know, this is exactly what was happening a few hours ago. Bilton, part of the DUC label, seems to be preparing a new project that could see the light of day soon.

That’s part of the reason he was getting a boost from Booba. The latter, unveiling a teaser of the new sound of his foal “T.T.T”. However, be aware that this is not really a music video but rather a freestyle from the young singer.

In any case, that’s what the quality of the video and the content suggests. Unless Bilton wanted to clip his title this way to give a different side to the other clips.

We therefore hope that the latter will quickly release his new sound. History of knowing what



