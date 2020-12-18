Booba: Gims is delighted that his account has been deleted

In Story of his Instagram account, Gims shared a photo where he did not hesitate to rejoice at the deletion of Booba’s account!

This is another blow for Booba. Instagram has made a new decision about it. The social network has, once again, deleted his account. And some of his enemies rejoice. This is the case with Gims.

Several months ago, Instagram warned Booba about his account. The man was breaking the rules. The social network had therefore taken the decision to ban it. But that was without counting on his return.

After a few days, Booba created a new account. First, it was his agent who kept his social network. But over time, it was B2o that came back to the fore.

The rapper had in fact promised his fans that he would only be in love this time around. But chase the natural and it comes back at a gallop. Only a few months after the creation of his account, Instagram decided to ban him once again.

GIMS LAUNCHES NEW BOOBA PICK ON INSTAGRAM

If Booba had decided to calm down at the level of his clashes, he had started again. He has had regular affairs with Rohff for several weeks. But not only. He also has concerns with Gims or Kaaris.

Rohff and B2o had violent clashes on the social network. Finally, Instagram has once again taken the decision to ban anyone who lives in the United States. And one thing is certain, his enemies rejoice.

This Thursday, December 17, Gims shared a new photo in Story from his Instagram account. He wrote a very simple and fairly clear message. On a black background, he unveiled written in big red “Game Over”.

A spade clearly addressed to dad. It remains to be seen if the latter will still try to return to Instagram. Case to follow!



