Booba finally unveils his feat “Kabila” with rapper MHD!

On his Instagram account, Booba finally unveiled his long-awaited song with rapper MHD. The title is called “Kabila”

But what is happening to Booba right now? Indeed, in recent days, the DUC seems to prefer to focus on the release of his songs rather than his clashes. A very good thing that we fully validate. Well, if some people doubt our writings, know that the artist has yet unveiled a highly anticipated sound with rapper MHD.

Because yes, if you follow the B2O news, you are probably already aware of this project in preparation for a while. Since his release from prison, MHD had made no secret of the fact that he was collaborating with the 9.2 rapper.

It looks like the work has paid off as “Kabila” has been available for a few hours now. It remains to be seen what will think of the rivals of Booba such as Gims, Damso, or Rohff.

The latter taking great pleasure in breaking sugar on the back of his best enemy. Especially after the latter sees his Twitter account being hacked and a picture of a penis lands on his feed.

That’s why, seeing Booba offering us sounds rather than clashes and violence is a pleasure to see and hear.

“KABILA” THE NEW SOUND OF BOOBA AND MHD

But what are we going to “find” in the title in question? Is this pure and hard rap? Is there an electro side to it as can often be the case in songs today? Or do we owe it to an afro trap atmosphere so dear to MHD?

For our colleagues from Booska-P, several elements complete the recipe for a cocktail that would be “perfect”: “a hell of a cocktail that allows the prince of Afro Trap like Booba to perform in an incredibly violent and catchy egotrip. Between a perfectly precise chorus and “poum-tchak” which remain in mind, difficult to be more addictive … ”

So you will understand, it seems that the duo typed where it was needed. It remains to be seen whether the fans will think the same thing about it and validate the project of the two artists. Regarding Booba fans, we have no doubts about that.

However, as for the MHD ones we don’t really know if this will be liked. But also, if the collaboration with B2O remains viewed favorably.