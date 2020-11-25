Booba embraces the insult of his “great coward son”!

The fight continues between Booba and Rohff. After crossing swords with his great rival, he ridiculed him on his Instagram account.

Booba once again attacks one of his long-standing enemies. Once again the two rappers are at war. The Duke settles his accounts and insults Rohff in public.

Things get tough between Booba and Rohff. As usual, the former washes his dirty laundry in public and settles scores with his longtime enemy.

It must be said that many of them are not in the small papers of B20. Besides Rohff, we know that Gims and Kaaris are not popular with the rapper, who likes to shoot them down.

While the former Mafia rapper K’1 Fry released a final single, his rival took the opportunity to challenge him. He wanted him to release a single at the same time as him.

Something he of course refused to do. To settle things once and for all, he therefore decided to stay with absent subscribers and block him.

You might as well say that Booba did not really appreciate being blacklisted. As evidenced by this screenshot, the rapper therefore retorted.

BOOBA VS ROHFF: “COME TALK TO ME IN DM, SON OF A LADY”

Following his enemy from afar, Booba decided to comment on one of his news items. In story, Rohff responded to his tackles in a single post.

“I have 6 years of clash without answering, I will haunt you, finish you, traumatize you, just with truths,” he said. And to conclude by saying: “I went through everything, 1000 times stronger than you”.

“You are a toy to me, I unmasked you like your uncle says, you are a scam”. Words that obviously did not please Booba who simply replied:

“You’ve been through everything except the top 200,” accompanying his quip with a hilarious emoji. “Unblock me and come talk to me like DM, big cowardly son”.



