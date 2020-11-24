Booba clasps his rivals Rohff, Damso, and Gims

Once again, Booba has just proved he is the king of the clash by tackling both Rohff, Damso, and Gims, in one go

Were you unaware that Booba was in a clash with many rappers as of this writing? Probably not, indeed, the DUC continues to post its clashes on the Web. As a result, everyone is aware of his “war” with Rohff, Gims, or even his former protégé Damso.

Indeed, for several years now, B2O has taken the lead with many other rappers in the middle. In fact, we have the impression that every year a new artist becomes an enemy of Booba …

So long is Booba’s list. Well, if some thought that his quarrels had lessened, they were totally wrong. Proof of this is with the last story of Luna and Omar’s dad.

This one, posting many videos in a row to clash the three rappers mentioned above. Enough to make it clear that he still hadn’t buried the hatchet and that the clash could go on for a while.

GIMS, ROHFF AND DAMSO STILL TACKLED BY BOOBA

So how has the DUC been able to tackle its rivals once again? Quite simply by taking old videos or interviews of his three enemies. In the first video, for example, we can see Rohff talking to a friend.

This one, launching then: “Well, we are going to settle a small dispute there? So I would have robbed you my brother already? No but what is this a movie? “The video is cut right at this moment for a sequence with” Ah if you could shut your mouth “by Patrick Sébastien. You don’t have to do the ENA to understand the message Booba wanted to convey.

A few seconds later, it’s Damso who appears in an interview with Fred Musa from Skyrock. The radio host, then asking the Belgian rapper: “Your separation with your former producer, with Booba, was it difficult? “To which the latter replied:” No … For me … well it never was … “Immediately cut by the same sound

Once again, thanks to the Belgian’s stuttering, B2O took the opportunity to place the sound of Patrick Sébastien. Finally, for the last video, Luna and Omar’s dad concluded by revealing part of the video in which Gims presents the 360 ​​TV Show.

It only took a few seconds for the rapper to end his story …



