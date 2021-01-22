Booba celebrates 19 years of her album “Temps Mort”!

So young and yet so old! Booba remains very present in the rap game … But he is celebrating the 19 years of Temps mort, his first solo album!

Booba is therefore approaching its 20-year career! As he continues to release hits every year, the rapper can take a quick step backwards. 19 years ago, he released Temps mort, his first solo album …

So it’s been 19 years since the Duke has been sowing his punchlines in the rap game. In any case, alone. Because before that, he was already on all French radio stations with Lunatic, the group set up with his friend, Ali.

But then everything speeds up. In 2002, he thus balances Temps mort… And his success follows immediately. Booba thus manages to sell 160,000 albums. And it only took him a few months to reach 100,000 sales.

Certified gold record, he therefore managed to strike a blow in French rap. It thus marks the break with Lunatic. But also with his label, 45 Scientific, which he left shortly after to really embark on the adventure alone …

A real success, because Temps mort is one of the great classics of French rap. The site Le rap en France thus ranks this first solo album by Booba in second position of its top albums of the 2000s …

BOOBA: “TIMEOUT”, 19 YEARS OLD, ALREADY!

Several consecrations, therefore, with Timeout. Things have changed a lot since January 22, 2002, but the Duke is not moving. He remains faithful to the post …

But also to piracy. Because if he writes Prudence is mother of safety, Durance is mother of purity, Booba remains very attached to this “fucking era”, as he describes it on his networks this week.

It was 19 years ago, and the Duke was going solo … He remains very present in 2021, as much for his clashes with Kaaris, Rohff and Gims as for his sounds.

Last year, Booba talked about quitting the rap game … But he would surely be too bored. So he continues to come out sounds. And watch what he did in the rearview mirror!