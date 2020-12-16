Booba bonds well with his daughter Luna!

In the story of his Instagram account, the French rapper Booba appeared alongside his daughter Luna. They had a blast!

In the middle of the night, Booba and his daughter Luna had fun in front of the camera. The father and daughter, in full delirium, amused all their subscribers.

You should always be wary of appearances. Behind his tough looks actually hides a real papa hen with his children, Omar and Luna.

Indeed, Booba would give body and soul for his two toddlers. With them, the Duke of Boulogne forgets all the clashes with his rivals. Only their happiness matters.

Thus, the interpreter of 92i Veyron adapts perfectly to his duties as a father. It’s very simple, the artist always takes care to make them smile.

Argue with them? Never ! In fact, Booba has just proven it in the story of his Instagram account. In the middle of the night, B2o had fun with Luna.

When the little girl couldn’t sleep, she joined her father in his bed. And very quickly, the father and the daughter left in full delirium in front of the camera.

In the pictures, we can see Luna, laughing to death. Omar’s older sister laughed at her father’s songs, who happily sang the song for her.

BOOBA ENJOYED

However, Booba broke his own rule. For once, the father allowed himself to tackle one of his biggest rivals while having fun with his princess.

Indeed, the creator of the DCNTD brand has added a filter to his stories on Instagram. Of course, not just any. This gives him huge eyes, which he compares to those of Maitre Gims.

Besides, his mockery makes Luna laugh a lot. Although the girl does not speak French, and must not be aware of the clash with the singer. After all, chase the natural and it comes back at a gallop. Isn’t that Booba?



