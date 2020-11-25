Booba appears in power rangers force blue mode!

On Instagram, Booba has just posted a photo in which he appears in a halo of blue light reminiscent of a Power Rangers

People born in the 90s are likely to be nostalgic when reading this article. You just have to read the title to be. Indeed, we are going to talk about Power Rangers, famous series in which young superheroes wore colored costumes to defend the world. A series that seems to have pleased Booba a lot.

No, the DUC didn’t just show up in the same disguise or express their love for this franchise. On the other hand, he posted a snapshot reminiscent of this one.

It’s nice to see Booba posting a post in which he doesn’t rate anyone. Indeed, for several weeks, the DUC seems at war with many artists.

As for several years we can say… Indeed, B2O has, it seems, never ceased to take the lead with its colleagues in the field. Which is why, when the rapper doesn’t tackle one of them during a social media post, we should be surprised.

Unless Booba wanted to send a subliminal message.

IN POWER RANGERS MODE, BOOBA “COVERS” WITH BLUE

But what subliminal message could be passed? Only DUC fans and top researchers can find out. If some people want to have fun investigating it, know that only a legend could help:

” For better and for worse. @lapiraterieofficial 🏴‍☠️ ”. Is this a link with Booba’s new project? Is this a title from his future album? Only the future will tell us. In any case, on the fan side, ideas diverge.

Some think it is a clash against a rival. Others think as we do and that this is a title of an upcoming song. Most of them, even revealing an imagined tracklist with a lot of information in their possession.

In short, with a simple photo in a blue light, Booba heated our brains.



