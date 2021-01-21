Booba announced that the success will be released soon!

French rapper Booba announces the release of a new feat very soon! We give you more details. Booba teases the upcoming release of a new track on Twitter!

While waiting for the release of his Ultra album, Booba gives his fans a nice surprise. Indeed, the young artist has just teased the release of a new feat.

It is therefore on his Twitter account that he shares the good news with his followers. Without Instagram, the Duke of Boulogne remains very active on the blue bird social network.

So, he shared a poster of his new single which will be called Piccolo. Booba will unveil his new featuring with Gato and Bramsito very soon!

Moreover, the young French artist is meeting his fans tonight to discover his new single. His fans are very happy with this good news. As evidenced by the comments on his Twitter post.

BOOBA TEASE THE RELEASE OF PICCOLO

So Booba fans can’t wait to discover his brand new single. For Piccolo, the young artist collaborated with Gato and Bramsito.

According to the French artist’s tweet, the new track from the three rappers will therefore be available today on all music streaming platforms. A real joy !

This is not the first time that Booba has collaborated with Gato or Bramsito. In fact, their featurings had been very successful in the past.

We therefore imagine that the new song will follow the same path. The Duke of Boulogne has been very active since the start of this year 2021.

Last year he announced the release of his 10th solo album Ultra. It has long kept its release date secret.

Finally we know that this new album will be available on March 5th! He also unveiled the single 5G which will be part of his upcoming album. In the meantime, he bombards us with novelties and feat with other artists. Case to be continued.