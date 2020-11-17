Booba and Neymar with great abs for Puma

Booba and Neymar, the new Puma ambassadors, dropped the shirt for the new campaign for Suede sneakers! After many rappers who posed for Puma, it is the new ambassadors, Booba and Neymar, who are talking about them.

The sportswear brand continues its logic of collaborating with French rappers. Indeed, she has already collaborated with MHD, Alonzo or the rapper Shay.

This strategy also works across the Atlantic. Indeed, Puma has already collaborated with Jay-Z to accompany his return to the world of basketball. But also J. Cole or Rihanna via its brand Fenty.

More recently, it was Booba and Neymar, the Brazilian footballer, who signed a contract with the brand.

In addition to being the new symbols of Puma, Booba and Neymar are the stars of the Suede sneaker campaign. For the occasion, they posed topless for a shoe-showcasing. And we love it!

BOOBA HITS A BIG HIT!

Booba hits hard by becoming the new face of Puma. Indeed, this is the very first time that the French rapper, expatriate in Miami, has lent his image to a brand.

It must be said that the Duke of Boulogne is more used to highlighting his entrepreneurial talents through the ready-to-wear labels Unkut and DCNTD, his own label, 92i, or by marketing his D.U.C.

But it can only be beneficial for Puma. Indeed, Booba has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, who follow his adventures and his clashes!

So, when he announced the partnership, the rapper received more than 150,000 “I like” mentions as well as numerous comments, all of them positive. Like: “You are the man of the year every year” or “The timeless D.U.C”.

We therefore wish him every success in his projects!



