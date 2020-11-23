Booba: a very funny joke about a cute cat!

On his Instagram account, Booba just amused his fans by making fun of an adorable little cat. Particularly because of his hair

If we had to name the most teasing rapper in the French rap game, everyone would vote for Booba. Indeed, the DUC always seeks to clash and make fun of rivals or a situation. He has just proved it once again with an adorable cat.

No wonder the fans will tell us. As we were letting you know, B2O doesn’t have to beg to clash a person or come up with a hilarious phrase based on a situation.

Of course, Booba is still much better known for his bickering with Rohff, Gims, or La Fouine. Stories which have been going on for several years now and which do not seem ready to end.

Proof of this is with his clash with Rohff who just started again not long ago. Due in particular to the fact that El Padre defended Gims after an attack.

But today, it is indeed a cat that Booba was laughing at. Well not from a rapper or a rival from the middle.

A CAT MAKES BOOBA LAUGHING TO DIE

Before animal rights associations jump on the DUC, you might as well prevent it right away. He never mistreated kittens or puppies. As you may have seen above, this is just a joke because of the animal’s coat.

Indeed, the cat chosen by Booba has a funny shape on the front of his head because of the color of his hair. A form strangely reminiscent of a male sex. No doubt the majority thought the same when they saw the shape in question.

Especially since in the same broadcast, the author of this one named the cat as “cat-bite”. Just to make a word game understood by everyone and rather fun.

Like what, Booba seems full of humor and even the least funny jokes can make him laugh too. In any case, we would a thousand times prefer to see him have fun with this kind of situation rather than go head to head with a rival.



