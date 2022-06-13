Boo, Bitch Trailer: Lana Condor is a Ghost

Netflix has released the official trailer for the movie “Boo, Bitch”. In February 2021, it became known that Lana Condor from the TV series “To All the guys I Used to Love” will play the main role in the new supernatural comedy series Netflix “Boo, Bitch”, created by the awkward EP Lauren Jungerich and Erin Ehrlich. Condor is also the executive producer of the miniseries, in which she plays Erica Wu, a high school student who wakes up one day and realizes that she has turned into a ghost. For months, there have been few updates about Boo, Bitch, although now Netflix has presented a first look at the show.

On Monday, Netflix unveiled the full trailer for “Boo, Bitch,” and also confirmed that the limited series will release all eight episodes on July 8, 2022. An eerily funny clip introduces viewers to the circumstances of Erica Condor’s paranormal transformation. Erica is a diligent high school student who decides to live her life before graduating from high school to have fun. But when she goes to a party, she gets hit by a car. Erica subsequently returns as a ghost and decides to take the opportunity to make the most of her afterlife. The movie “Boo, Bitch” also stars Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Jason Jenao, Zoey Colletti, Mason Verso and Aparna Brielle. Take a look at the trailer below.

While this is definitely not the first time Netflix has invaded the teen supernatural comedy space—since the streamer has already produced shows like “Julie and the Phantoms”—”Boo Bitch” seems to offer a fresh take on the genre. The show’s exploration of ghosts and its interaction with teen drama should elicit laughter. Having played Lara in the “All Boys” franchise, Condor also seems to be playing his main role, and the ensemble makes the show more fun and more fun. It’s too early to tell how the fate of Boo, Bitch, will turn out, but you can count on the show to become a hit among the young audience.