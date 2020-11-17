Bonnie Bennett has been named multiple times apart

Bonnie is best friends with Elena Gilbert and Caroline Forbes, in The Vampire Diaries, and is descended from a long line of powerful witches, including those who developed the elixir of immortality, made daylight rings, and aided Gemini Coven.

Bonnie went through many transformations throughout the eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries. She was a witch, a ghost, the anchor to the other side, a vampire slayer, and a powerful psychic.

Although Bonnie from The Vampire Diaries never appeared in The Originals or Legacies, she was referenced multiple times. Judging by the context in which her name was used and the events that were happening at the time.

It seems that Bonnie from The Vampire Diaries mentored Josie and Lizzie, at Legacies and stayed close to Caroline and Alaric, at The Originals in Mystic Falls. However, the burden of saving the day has continuously been lifted from her shoulders.

It’s weird that Bonnie from The Vampire Diaries still lives in Mystic Falls, but she’s taken a hands-off approach when it comes to the Salvatore School. However, given the many heroic sacrifices she has made, she deserves a break.

With Landon and Hope’s fates undecided after a shortened season 2 and heavy suspense, The Vampire Diaries’ Bonnie isn’t on the minds of avant-garde fans, but she could be mentioned once again in Legacies season 3.



