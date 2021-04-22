Bones: Where’s the cast of the police series going?

Bones: Do you know #PorOndeAnd the cast of Bones? The police series had its 12th and final season aired in 2017. Still, the series remains one of the most acclaimed in the genre, winning fans around the world. And, of course, a lot of this is due to the extremely talented cast that caught the attention of viewers since the first episode. However, where are they today?

To kill a little bit of missing the Bones series, we went looking for more information about the cast’s career and their future projects.

Let’s check where the cast of Bones is?

Emily Deschanel

Emily Deschanel has played Dr. Temperance Brennan since she was 28 years old. So, with the recording of about 20 episodes a year, the workload demanded a lot from the actress and she took time out for herself after the series ended.

One of her most important appearances on television was her own voice acting on The Simpsons, in an episode in which the actress auditioned to play Marge Simpson.

In addition, she also played Marina Raskova on the comedy show Drunk History and played Angela on TNT’s Animal Kingdom series in 2019. Now in 2021, the actress has been confirmed on the series The Rookie, a series in which she will play the former protagonist’s wife.

David Boreanaz

If Emily Deschanel has maintained a more relaxed career since the end of the police series, the same cannot be said of her co-star David Boreanaz. The actor’s career has been quite hectic since he said goodbye to Seeley Booth. Shortly after the finalization of Bones’ last season, he joined the cast of SEAL Team, a CBS military show, like Jason Heyes. He still participates in the program today!

Michaela Conlin

Bones’ cast also featured Michaela Conlin as Angela Montenegro. And where is she now? After the police series ended, she played Sharon Chen in some episodes of HBO’s Here and Now.

Unfortunately, the series was canceled. But, Michaela wasted no time and has already joined the cast of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, in which she has acted since 2018. More recently, in 2020, she starred in the Netflix movie Bad Trip, alongside Eric Andre and Tiffany Haddish.

T.J.Tyne

Another actor who has led a more relaxed career since the end of Bones was T.J. Thyne. He participated in an episode of Law and Order: SVU and Netflix’s Gentefied series. In 2019, he also participated in the film How High 2. However, apart from the three titles, the actor stayed away from television.

Tamara Taylor

Despite not being an original character in the Bones series, Tamara Taylor won over many fans with her role as Dr. Camille Saroyan. After her role on the show, she assumed the identity of Oumou Prescott, a lawyer in Altered Carbon, a science fiction series. In 2020, she played Deloris Allen in October Faction, proving her talent for the sci-fi genre.

