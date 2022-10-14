Bond graduate Pierce Brosnan admitted that he missed the chance to play Batman with Tim Burton

Actor Pierce Brosnan has been a successful actor for decades, although his name is perhaps most closely associated with his work as the protagonist of the James Bond franchise. But it turns out that he missed out on another important role in the franchise: Bruce Wayne/Batman. And the former 007 agent recently explained how he missed the chance to play the Dark Knight for Tim Burton.

Tim Burton was the man behind the first two Batman films, starring Michael Keaton as the defender of Gotham. But Pierce Brosnan also claimed this role, although he clearly did not agree. He recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming DC movie, where he explained what happened when he met the director of Edward Scissorhands, saying:

I went for Batman back in the days when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn’t get the job. But, you know, I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton. I said: “I can’t understand a man who would wear underpants over trousers.” But like this. The best man got the job. I think Dr. Faith and I should have been on the same wavelength.

Well, that’s it. While Pierce Brosnan definitely had the acting ability and backbone to handle a Batman costume in a couple of Tim Burton films, he didn’t quite arrange a meeting with this visionary director. And the former James Bond even admits that the right person got the job in the end. In addition, decades later, he finally has to play a DC superhero.

Pierce Brosnan’s comments to Jimmy Fallon came as he was promoting his role as Dr. Faith in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (check out the reviews here). Fans are excited to see Agent 007 in a superhero costume and cape, and it seems that this will happen for a long time, especially considering that at one time he was preparing for the role of Batman. Luckily for the fans, we don’t have to wait long for his DC hero to appear on the big screen.

Tim Burton’s Batman films are still wildly popular and were a huge success after their release in 1989 and 1992, respectively. Michael Keaton’s performance is truly iconic, and fans are thrilled to see him back in costume in The Flash (although he also had a role in the discontinued movie “Batgirl”). But it’s funny to imagine Pierce Brosnan in this role, although I have to wonder if he would still get the role of James Bond if he was already playing the Dark Knight.

In “Black Adam,” Pierce Brosnan will play the DC hero Dr. Faith, who is one of the most experienced members of the Justice Society of America. He’s a magical hero who is expected to be quite powerful, and it should be interesting to see how his action sequences are handled. For his role, Brosnan donned a motion capture suit during filming alongside other actors such as Noah Centineo.

"Black Adam" will be released in theaters on October 21.