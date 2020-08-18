Bona and Kim Si Eun in “Love Blooming House”

Cosmic Girls’ Bona (Kim Ji Yeon) and actress Kim Si Eun will be cast in the drama Love Blooming House (working title), also known as Oh! Samgwang Villa.

Love Blooming House is a family drama that focuses on the lives of the residents of Sangwang Villa, specifically the relationship between two characters named Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon, who will be played by Lee Jang Woo and Jin Ki Joo.

Jae Hee comes from a wealthy family, but due to a disagreement with his father he goes to live alone without any member of his family supporting him and ends up becoming an architect. In a job he meets responsible and hard-working interior designer Bit Chae Woon. The young woman is the head of the family and takes care of her troublesome brothers and her gullible mother, but her dream is to leave Samgwang Villa to be a textile designer.

On August 17, Starship’s King Kong, Bona’s agency, announced that the actress will appear at Love Blooming House as Lee Hae Deun, Bit Chae Woon’s younger sister. Lee Hae Deun is a hypocritical hooligan who uses her charm and pretty face to get her way and works in the entertainment industry because her dream is to become a celebrity.

The agency said, “Bona will be a part of KBS2’s new weekend drama Oh! Samgwang Villa! We ask everyone for their support and love as Bona does her best.

On the other hand, Kim Si Eun will play Cha Ba Reaun, a tenant candidate in Sangwang Villa who studies at the same school as Chae Woon’s younger brother Lee Ra Hoon.

Also working at Love Blooming House will be Jeon In Hwa, Jeong Bo Seok, Hwang Shin Hye, Jin Kyung, Kim Sun Young, In Gyo Jin, Han Bo Reum, Jeon Sung Woo, and Ryeoun.

Love Blooming House is directed by Hong Seok Ku and written by Yoon Kyung Ah. Its broadcast is scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays sometime in September after the broadcast of Once Again.



