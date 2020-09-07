Bon Plan Beats Solo 3: Headphones at the best price

New deal for high-end wireless headphones from Beats, owned by Apple. The Beats Solo 3 is now offered at its best observed price, a good plan not to be missed.

The school year started several days ago and, as always, sales for the occasion and just to refuel. And of course, connected products are no exception to the rule. Recently, the editorial staff offered you the Galaxy S20 +, the ideal power level phone for a successful start to school or work. Not to mention the famous AirPods 2, connected headphones from Apple, offered at discounted prices! But if you’re not too much of a headset and prefer a good old headset, also designed by the Cupertino company, good news. The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones are now on sale.

Beats Solo 3

103,99 €

As of this writing, September 7 at 6 p.m., the Beats Solo 3 headphones are priced at just $ 103.99! An ideal rate for a high-end model and promotional codes to find right here. Enough to drop, a little more, the price of Beats Solo 3 from the Cupertino company. A wireless headset with an elegant look, definitely oriented towards urban music, which promises optimal audio quality. Not to mention its enormous autonomy promised up to 40 hours, just that! Not to mention a light weight of 215g for comfort of use thanks to its comfortable pads.



