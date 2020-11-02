Bomb announcement shortly before Trump’s election

Breaking news … US President Donald Trump stated that the polls do not reflect the truth in the US Presidential elections to be held tomorrow and said “We will still win”. Meanwhile, major cities in the United States are preparing for possible protests after the upcoming presidential election.

US President Donald Trump and former US Vice President and US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will compete in tomorrow’s Presidential election.

.Trump, stating that the polls published on the election results do not reflect the truth, “I’m looking at fake polls. We will still win. We are in good condition in every city according to real polls”.

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR POTENTIAL PROTESTS

Major cities in the United States are preparing for possible protests following the upcoming presidential election.

While the windows of banks, shops, hotels and offices in Washington DC and New York were covered with wooden panels, wooden fences were erected around many buildings. Similar preparations have been made in other cities across the country, including Boston, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

