Bolsonaro says detected hacker attacking STJ

Live broadcast on Twitter on the evening of Thursday (5), the President Jair Bolsonaro gave indications that the Federal Police has identified the hacker responsible for the attack to the Superior site system Court of Justice (STJ), blocking the base ongoing process data and completely paralyzing the agency’s activities.

Speaking about what happened, the politician highlighted the immediate action of the PF and suggested that Rolando Alexandre, the entity’s director-general, provided information about the case, without, however, divulging details. “They already found out who the hacker is…. Have they found out yet? The guy hacked and couldn’t stay there for two hours,” Bolsonaro said.

The extent of the problem is unknown, and both the PF and the STJ’s computer sector are analyzing how to get around the situation. An investigation was launched, with the participation of computer experts, and the suspicion is that the attacker had access to the backup of the court’s database, blocked it and implanted encryption in the materials, then requiring rescue to release them.

Other official systems were also reached yesterday in Brasília, but it is not known if there is a relationship with the action that affected the STJ. Ministry of Health, the Federal District Economic Secretariat and the Federal District government are among them.



