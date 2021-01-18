Bolsonaro government should no longer ban Huawei 5G

Late for the approval of 5G, the federal government should not stop Huawei in the auction of bands in Brazil. Sources at the Planalto Palace and the communications sector that are part of the Jair Bolsonaro government say that the ban on the company would generate billionaire debts with the exchange of equipment and the defeat of Donald Trump of the United States presidency cooled the trade war.

In practice, the ideological fight between the government of Jair Bolsonaro and Huawei should fall apart, said an aide to the president. In the national frequency auction, only telecommunications companies will be able to purchase bands, but they will operate using equipment mostly provided by Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia, but the president had threatened to “ban” the Chinese company’s infrastructure, following President Donald’s speech Trump.

The fight started in December, when Folha de S. Paulo reported that a decree that would ban the company and its equipment was being prepared by the federal government’s “ideological wing”. Before it came into force, the endorsement of President Jair Bolsonaro was enough, but it is still open to this day, this being the only way to hinder the entry of any company in the country.

Not at all uniform speech

In an interview with Estadão, Vice President Hamilton Mourão commented that any company could compete for the banners and collaborate with the implementation of 5G in the country, “as long as it proves effectively that it will preserve our sovereignty and privacy of user data”. Therefore, excluding ideological influences from the equation.

Reacting to the vice president’s comments, Huawei released a note satisfied with the retreat of the ideological wing of the federal government. “We are confident that the Brazilian decision will be made based on technical and non-discriminatory criteria, benefiting the free market and contributing to a rapid digital transformation in Brazil, accessible to all Brazilians,” revealed Estadão.