Bolsonaro decides to reduce video game taxes for the 3rd time

Bolsonaro: President Jair Bolsonaro decided to make, on Wednesday (11), a new reduction in the collection of Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) levied on electronic games and accessories. It is the third time that the President of the Republic has reduced taxes on the sector.

Made by presidential decree, which does not depend on Legislative approval, the measure reduced the rates on consoles and video machines from 30% to 20%. The components and accessories of consoles and video game machines with images reproduced on screen, on the other hand, fell from 22% to 12%.

Also, video games with a built-in screen, portable or not, and their parts will have a decrease, which will reduce the IPI to zero. In a note, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic explains that the decision “aims to encourage the development of the electronic games segment in the country — the fastest growing branch of the entertainment sector in the world.”

The explanation of the President of the Republic

The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic explained that the tax reduction determined by the President will imply a tax waiver estimated at R$ 82.9 million in 2021. When he announced this measure last month, Bolsonaro explained to journalists that it is more It is easy to reduce this type of taxation which, as it is an import tax, does not need a measure to offset it.

Asked by Folha de S. Paulo about the drop in public coffers, the head of the Executive explained: “some complain: download something else. To download something else, you have to have a compensating source. Games, as it is a resource that comes from import tax, you don’t have to find an alternative source for that”.