Bolsonaro decides to buy CoronaVac

After resistance, the federal government decided to buy the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute in Brazil, to use it to immunize the population. The information was released yesterday (16) by the Camarotti Blog.

According to GloboNews political commentator Gerson Camarotti, the negotiation was made by the Ministry of Health’s special advisor Eduardo Cascavel, during a meeting with the director of Butantan Dimas Covas and the special secretary and head of the Representative Office of the State of São Paulo in Brasília Antonio Imbassahy, last Monday (14).

At the meeting, the adviser to Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello closed the purchase of CoronaVac, according to the source heard by Camarotti, and said that it will be included in the National Immunization Plan against the new coronavirus, presented by the government on Wednesday (16) . Now, the São Paulo Institute is waiting for an official letter from the agency to be sent, expressing its intention, in an “irrevocable and irreversible character”, to close the deal.

It is worth remembering that the Ministry of Health even announced the acquisition of 46 million doses of the Chinese immunizer on October 20. But shortly after the deal was announced, President Jair Bolsonaro ordered the deal to be canceled, publicly disallowing Pazuello.

Vaccine test results

The results of the last phase of the CoronaVac clinical trial will be sent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on the next 23rd. Initially, Butantan would reveal the data on the 15th, but the change in strategy has a reason.

The institution’s idea is to make the complete data from phase 3 of the study available to the regulatory agency and, thus, request the definitive registration of the vaccine, instead of asking only for authorization for emergency use of the immunizer.

In São Paulo, the forecast of the state government is to start vaccination on January 25, according to the schedule released by Governor João Doria.



