Bolsonaro approves Startups Legal Framework

The Presidency of the Republic concluded last Monday (19) the revision of bill 249/2020, known as the Legal Framework for Startups.

This law aims to establish bases for innovation in the country and to define rules for the functioning of companies that are characterized as startups – that is, new and small companies with an innovative business model and geared to the technology sector.

In a video posted on Twitter, Bolsonaro commented on the design side of the Minister of the Economy, Paulo Guedes, and a representative of the Special Secretariat of Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness (SEPEC).

“Brazil is the fourth largest digital in the world. We have evolved a lot in the last few months, but we want to go even further, facilitating the business environment. Therefore, we are now signing a bill that deals with the legal framework of startups”, he said the president

What changes

In addition to rules for Brazilian entrepreneurs to open startups, the idea is to strengthen the segment in the country, reduce bureaucracy and release incentives and investments for research and development.

The law also indicates how startups should participate in tenders – based on exclusive notices – and the action of so-called angel investors, with a longer duration of the contract and changes in remuneration. The details of the project can be found in the Chamber of Deputies file, but the idea may still change until it is made official.



