Bolsonaro announces tax cuts on consoles

On his official Facebook page, President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) announced that video games will have tax cuts in Brazil, reducing 10% of the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) in three types of console and accessory categories. According to the post, the decree will be made official tomorrow (27) in the Federal Official Gazette.

According to the government, consoles, peripherals and game products with embedded screens (portable or not) will have a 10% reduction in IPI. Check it out below

This is the second time that the category of video game products has been reduced by IPI, since in 2019 the government reduced the tax from 20% to 50% to 16% to 40%. With the new tax cut, the variation is between 6% to 30%.



