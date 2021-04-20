Bolivia wins 1st digital hospital with affordable prices for the population

Bolivia: This Monday (19), Bolivia inaugurated the country’s first digital hospital. With state-of-the-art tools, Augmented Reality resources, data intelligence and telemedicine, the “Martin Dockweiler” center is now the largest in Bolivia, with 42 thousand square meters.

The goal, according to founder Martin Dockweiler, is to ensure that everyone has access to health. “We hope that everyone can benefit from the lowest possible prices, because this hospital was not built to make a profit, but to serve the population,” he said to Agência Efe. The expectation is that at least one free surgery per day will be performed.

In addition, the hospital located in the city of Santa Cruz de La Sierra, will also offer health insurance for everyone. According to Dockweiler, this way, people in economic vulnerability will be able to receive high quality medical care when they need it. He says he plans to build a digital hospital in the country’s nine regions in the future.

All patient records will be available digitally and consultations can be made over the internet. The hospital must also have X-ray, ultrasound and resonance software, which analyzes the captures and compares them with millions of other images, optimizing medical diagnosis.

About 800 people are expected to be employed in the new hospital.