Bold comparison of the personal income tax with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson

Florida head coach Billy Napier believes his quarterback is a combination of two of the best players ever to come out of the SEC.

Speaking to the SEC network, the Gators coach said Anthony Richardson is a hybrid of Cam Newton and Dak Prescott.

Yeah, I mean, I think he’s somewhere between Duck Prescott and Cam Newton. He is really an inexperienced player, if you really evaluate his career. Everyone likes to talk about physical qualities, but I was impressed by modesty. The guy has really grown and matured as a leader. He is smart, he thinks very well, and I think he will only improve.

That’s high praise considering Cam Newton was the Heisman Trophy winner, first overall and the NFL’s most valuable player. While Dak Prescott almost single-handedly led Mississippi State to relevance and was a Pro Bowl-level QB among the pros.

Richardson proved himself in Florida’s embarrassing win over seventh-ranked Utah last Saturday, playing game after game and finishing with 274 yards and three touchdowns.

If the sophomore QB continues with a career comparable to Newton or Prescott, Florida will soon be back in the national championship picture.