“Bold and Beautiful”: everyone Stephie Forrester was in a relationship with

The main ingredients of soap operas are love, scandals and betrayal. Love triangles cover most of the drama series, such as “The Bold and the Beautiful” and the related series “The Young and the Restless”.

One of the main characters of “The Bold and the Beautiful”, Steffi Forrester, was associated with several leading men. That’s all Stephie was in a relationship with.

Jacqueline McInnes Wood as Stephie Forrester in the series “The Bold and the Beautiful” | Sonya Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Stephie first contacted Marcus Forrester. But when Rick Forrester intervened, he sent Marcus to Forrester International so that Steffi would be available. At that time, Rick was dating Stephie’s twin Phoebe. When they broke up, he slept with their mother Taylor, which offended Phoebe.

Rick and Phoebe had an argument in the car, resulting in Phoebe’s death. Rick and Stephie found solace in each other and started dating. She called off their engagement when she found out that Rick proposed to her to anger her father Ridge.

Stephie stalked Owen Knight after he saved her life, but nothing happened between them except a kiss. Stephie was chasing Bill when he appeared in the frame, and he reciprocated her. She also used it to regain control of Forrester Creations.

Stephie and Liam met when she was shooting a tribute video to apologize for trying to blackmail Brooke to leave the Ridge. The two never met, but remained in each other’s orbit. She revived her passion for Bill, who tried to kill Amber Moore. While Kate didn’t understand his motives, Stephie did, and Bill loved her for it.

However, they broke up when Bill’s wife, Katie, had a heart attack. Stephie and Liam had situations over and over again, and they even got married twice.

Drama in Stephie’s marriage

Stephie and her husband, Dr. John Finnegan, met when she got into a bike accident while chasing Bill. At the time, she was pregnant with Liam’s child, whom she lost in an accident. Finn and Stephie instantly became friends. He visited her at home to make sure she was well.

They often spent time together, and Finn even spent the night at her house. The relationship between them quickly escalated, and they began dating. Stephie was happy for a while. But her one-night stand with Liam ruined everything. Finn forgave her and even proposed with a ring he bought from his mother Lee Finnegan.

Two were walking down the aisle. But the evil Sheila Carter disrupted the celebration with a chilling announcement. She informed the doctor that she was his biological mother, which confused Finn. He was trying to get to know his biological mother, but Sheila was determined to keep him to herself.

Sheila planned to kidnap Stephie and Finn Hayes’ son so they could become a big family, but Stephie intercepted her plans. Sheila pulled out her gun; Finn jumped into the line of fire and was shot instead. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but as viewers later learned, he is still alive and in the care of his mother Lee.

Fans of “Bold and Beautiful” no longer want this love triangle

Stephie’s storyline has long been linked to her affair with Liam. This led her to a love triangle with her stepsister Hope. The trio passed back and forth. Liam never stayed with one woman for long—until recently.

Stephie and Liam started dating when he saved her from drowning in the bathtub. She and Hope fought for his affection and attention until she met Finn. Since then, Stephie has focused her attention on Finn and her children.

Hope and Liam stayed together. Fans are happy with the arrangement.