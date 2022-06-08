“Bold and Beautiful”: everyone Brooke Logan was in a relationship with

Brooke Logan, played by Katherine Kelly Lang, has been working at The Bold and the Beautiful for 35 years. She is one of two actors who have remained in the series since the first year. This was not entirely continuous, as illness and maternity leave meant that Lang was briefly replaced by other actors. But the character has always been hers.

Logan is the closest thing in the series to the real main character. She was married to the same man eight times. She had almost countless relationships with various characters between them. She is the driving force behind the Forrester Creations business, which puts her at the center of many of the major conflicts in the series.

Brooke Logan has one of the most stormy relationships in the series “Bold and Beautiful”.

Relationships in a soap opera are usually determined by dramatic fluctuations in one direction or another. But few characters can match Logan’s 35-year track record. Although she always seems to confirm that Ridge Forrester is her only true love, their fiery romance is too hot for long—term stability.

Brooke’s relationship history is extensive and begins with an engagement to Dave Reed, a police officer who comforts her after she escaped an attempted sexual assault, according to Fandom. The two got engaged, but soon broke them off when Logan discovers feelings for someone else, Forrester.

Between the constant churn and the turmoil of her entanglement with the Forrester family, Brooke had romantic relationships with many other characters. She had a loveless marriage with Whip Jones. She married Nick Maron after she abandoned an affair with her son-in-law (more on that later).

Her mind-bogglingly epic character can only be compared to the shocking romantic couples of Forrester himself over the past three and a half decades.

Logan can’t get away from some of his most popular couples.

Forrester was portrayed almost from the very beginning as Logan’s true love. But in the world of “Bold and Beautiful” there is no such thing as a simple novel. As CEO of Forrester Creations, he is in constant conflict with his wife over and over again. And, of course, the good old adultery—or at least the confusion leading to accidental adultery—often harmed the couple throughout their eight marriages.

According to The Sun, since 2009, Bill Spencer Jr. has been the main intermediary between Forrester and Logan. He is the illegitimate son of media mogul Bill Spencer, a long-time recurring character on the series. As the brain of a major fashion publication, he regularly quarrels with Logan in between their romantic couple.

And then there’s Logan’s infamous connection to a certain Deacon Sharp. An insidious, attempted murder, recurring character (also in “The Young and the Bold”) marries Logan’s daughter, Bridget. But over the years, he also got involved with Brooke, which led to one of the most explosive dramas in the series.

What awaits Logan in “The Bold and the Beautiful”?

Logan’s latest arc puts her most controversial couple in direct conflict with her longtime love. Forrester is back in business. And Sharpe also played a big role in the current race. In order for Ridge to forgive Logan and move on, he feels obliged to issue an ultimatum.

He wants Logan to permanently disable Sharpe this time. And he’s not wrong to have such strong suspicions, since Sharpe and Logan did kiss on New Year’s Eve. Soon she will have to find out if she can really break her long-standing connection with Sharpe.