BoFA Analyst Who Trashed SHIB and DOGE: Check Out These 3 Altcoins!

BofA Securities Head of Cryptocurrency Alkesh Shah said he had “no idea” why Dogecoin (DOGE) has a market cap of $36 billion, whose popularity has paved the way for meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Shah: I have no idea why DOGE has a high market cap

In a webinar hosted by Columbia Business School on March 16, Shah was talking about the bank’s digital asset research assessment of the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Shah used the following statements about the first meme coin, which also popularized coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB):

I’m looking at Dogecoin, which has no use case, and I have no idea why it’s $36 billion. I have no explanation. That doesn’t mean there will never be use cases. If people want to have it, they can.

Shah’s comments came as part of a broader discussion about altcoins or Bitcoin (BTC) as well as the increased interest in coins and their potential to gain greater market share. According to Shah, more and more people are looking at Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Polkadot (DOT) as their use cases expand.

SHIB gets the most attention

Bank of America also measured retail interest by analyzing the number of mentions of crypto assets on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit. Analysts found that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) garnered the biggest interest, up 392 percent month-on-month, followed by DOGE with a 42 percent increase over the same period. The expert used the following statements:

The Shiba Inu, which you know to be really successful, does not have any operating system capabilities like smart contracts; One of the most mentioned and most market cap coins.

As Somanews reported, despite the perceived lack of utility by some industry observers, meme coins like DOGE and SHIB were some of the first cryptocurrencies to be generally accepted as a payment method by large retailers and corporations. At the time of writing, DOGE is changing hands at $0.13 and SHIB at $0.0000025.