Boeing Invests $450 Million In Ex-Google’s Flying Car

Flying Car: The traditional airline Boeing announced a $450 million investment in Wisk, an electric aircraft startup by Larry Page, co-founder and former CEO of Google.

The funds will primarily be used to advance the development of the Cora, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Currently, the brand’s air vehicles are in the sixth generation.

The vehicle is in the testing phase, but intends to win approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to run in the skies of the United States as an autonomous air taxi in the future – something that can be greatly facilitated thanks to this new and traditional partner in the sector. .

In addition, Wisk will expand the factories and increase the number of employees. With the new investment, it has become one of the most funded modern air mobility companies in the world.

Enthusiastic about the idea of ​​electric aircraft, Larry Page is responsible for Kitty Hawk, the company that helped in the first financing of Wisk in 2019 with Boeing itself.