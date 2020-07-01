Boeing 737 Max Starts Test Flights to Get Recertification

Boeing is trying to get FAA certification to re-launch the 737 Max, which has been involved in 2 major accidents in recent years. The company successfully completed its first test flight to obtain certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Although Boeing lays off thousands of employees in the coronavirus pandemic process, their problems actually go back much earlier. As you know, Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft had two major accidents in the past 6 months. According to the investigations on debris, it was announced that these accidents were caused by MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System). Boeing, which has been working to correct the mistakes of the aircraft in a long time, has now completed its first Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) test flight to recertify 737 Max.

Boeing actually knew most of the mistakes already on board before crashes occurred. Despite this, the company, which continued to let the planes fly, perhaps caused hundreds of people to die for this reason. Boeing, who resolved the errors in MCAS after all errors, seems to have convinced FAA that the system has improved. This situation is also very important for THY, because there are a large number of 737 Max planes in Turkish Airlines and these planes cannot fly right now.

Analyzing the expected accidents during the lifetime of the 737 Max, which did not fly long after the Ethiopian and Lion Air accidents, FAA stated that the risk of dying in a 737 Max plane crash is equal to the risk of dying such as 757, 767, 777, 787. The aircraft is currently continuing test flights to get re-certified.

Of course, most people will not want to board Boeing’s 737 Max planes at the moment, but given some logic, these planes may be the safest planes in the world right now. Considering the possibility of Boeing to go bankrupt if another accident occurs, the company is thought to take into account all security measures for the aircraft.

How was the Boeing 737 Max developed?

Boeing developed the 737 Max by updating the popular 1960s popular aircraft Boeing 737 instead of developing a new aircraft to combat its biggest rival, Airbus. The company, which has installed larger engines so that the aircraft can compete against Airbus, and has changed the design of the aircraft, has established MCAS to prevent changes in direction and potential stopping caused by these changes. The plane, which went on its first flight in 2016 and received the FAA certificate in 2017, suffered two major accidents, the first on 29 October 2018 and the second on 10 March 2019.

So do you want to ride the 737 Max that Boeing plans to re-use? Or do these planes need to be completely eliminated?




