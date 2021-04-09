Boeing 737 MAX planes don’t get out of trouble

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which caused the death of many people, are on the agenda with a new problem. Boeing 737 MAX The MAX model, whose flight was banned due to the MCAS software error as a result of the accidents involved, does not get rid of trouble.

According to Reuters, US Airlines notified 16 airlines about a manufacturing issue that could affect the model’s backup power controller. Following this information, an investigation was started on 65 737 MAX aircraft temporarily.

The problem is not caused by the MCAS system this time.

The Boeing company continues to work diligently so that the Boeing 737 MAX planes, which have been kept in hangars for more than two years, can fly again. As a result of these efforts, the new problem of the 737 MAX model, which was given a re-flight permit by the USA and the European Union, is not related to the Maneuver Characteristic Enhancement System (MCAS) software.

According to Reuters, the new problem affects 90 aircraft. Southwest Airlines has removed 30 of the 737 Max jets from the flight schedule, as a result of the US Airlines report. Boeing reportedly announced that it could take from a few hours to a few days to resolve the problem with the affected aircraft. In a statement, the company advised 16 customers to address the potential electrical problem in a particular group of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft before further operations.

As you may remember, the first accident of the Boeing 737 MAX passenger plane took place in Indonesia on October 29, 2018, and 189 people died in this accident. On March 10, 2019, the second accident happened on the way from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, to Nairobi, and 157 people died.

The aircraft manufacturer took quick action on the new problem and aims to fix it as soon as possible. However, this problem still threatens to affect flight schedules around the world.