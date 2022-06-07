Body language expert says ‘alarmed’ Prince Harry turned to Meghan Markle for support during anniversary service

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anniversary church service included a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couples sat on opposite sides of St. Paul’s Cathedral and did not communicate with the public. A body language expert says Prince Harry seemed “alarmed” while Prince William erected a “barrier” as he walked past his brother. As for Meghan Markle, she showed “calmness” and “restraint” with a smile.

The platinum anniversary weekend has come to an end. But the celebration and communication with the royal family are still being discussed. A body language expert took a close look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving ceremony with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Many members of the royal family attended the anniversary service of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The anniversary weekend included all kinds of festivities. However, only one event was the first joint public appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the UK since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

After Harry and Meghan did not stand on the balcony during Trooping the Colour, they attended the jubilee service in honor of Queen Elizabeth. They arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022 with smiles on their faces before heading inside hand in hand.

The Queen did not come because she felt some “discomfort” after Trooping the Colour. However, Meghan, Harry and many other members of the royal family came to celebrate her. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were there, along with Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles.

There were also members of the extended royal family, such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

A body language expert says Prince Harry seemed “anxious” and “harassed” at the Thanksgiving service, sometimes turning to Meghan Markle for “support.”

According to body language expert Judy James, Harry didn’t behave as cool as Meghan during the service. She told the British Mirror that at times Harry seemed depressed and agitated.” However, James also noted “strange moments of fun”, which for her “looked like another symptom of inner anxiety or tension.”

James continued by saying that Harry’s face expressed “relief” at various lighter moments. For example, when he was joking with Zara Tindall when he was looking for his car after the service. And again when he flashed her a smile from the bench.

“Otherwise, he would acquire a haunted look in his eyes with some rapid blinking to show inner anxiety, leaning towards Megan and down when she spoke, as if seeking some kind of support,” she explained.

Prince William seems to have put up a “barrier” when he passed Prince Harry.

Although they weren’t sitting next to each other or even next to each other, James caught William’s body language as he left St. Paul’s Cathedral. The Duke of Cambridge had to walk past Harry and Meghan, who were sitting on the other side of the church with Beatrice and Eugenie.

The body language expert said William gave the “opposite” confirmation as he walked past Harry’s row on his way out. “By pulling in his lips and lifting his chin in a gesture of determination, he seemed to turn his head in the other direction for a moment, holding his order of service high in a barrier gesture,” James explained.

Meanwhile, Harry sat looking “firmly resigned to the last row,” according to James.

Meghan Markle showed “calmness” with her pose and smile

James also learned Megan’s body language. She called it “as perfect as it could be in difficult circumstances.” James noted that her “straight” posture and smile created a “calm but restrained look.”

Although some royal fans pointed out on Twitter, according to the Mirror, how Meghan seemed to turn away from Kate as she walked to her seat.