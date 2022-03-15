Body language expert recognizes “signs of residual tension” in the senior royals

It has been two years since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan last appeared on behalf of the Queen. The remaining royals are still trying to recover from the long shadow of the resignation of the two – an expert also recognizes in the most recent appearance how deep the “Megxit” and its consequences are still in their bones.

Commonwealth Day marks the second anniversary since the retirement of Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 40, as Senior Royals. After the associated traditional service in Westminster Abbey in 2021 was canceled due to the corona pandemic, this important royal date was now eagerly awaited.

Body language expert analyzed: Do you notice the turbulent last few years in the Royals?

Especially Prince Charles, 73, Duchess Camilla, 74, Prince William, 39, and Duchess Catherine, 40, were closely observed during their appearance. Body language expert Judi James believes that in addition to “signs of residual tension” they also show signs of unity and affection. In the video we show how this year’s performance of the family has changed compared to Commonwealth Day 2020.