Bodies of the Body of the Body: the effectiveness of the correct use of generation Z stereotypes

The following contains spoilers for Bodies Bodies BodiesGen Z often gets the short end of the stick when it comes to media representation. They can often be the subject of jokes in everything made by millennials or generation X, and it always looks like a mockery of “modern children”. Because of the internet and the culture of memes perpetuated on sites like TikTok and Twitter, Generation Z (which, for clarification, is defined as anyone born between 1997 and 2012) has developed its own particular kind of humor. They even use a lot of coded phrases and slang that are constantly evolving and can confuse those who are not so involved in this side of pop culture.

This also leads to older generation members ridiculing the ways in which Generation Z representatives convey their ideas, which often leads to criticism of the “awakened” culture or related conversations. This was actually a problem when the new movie Bodies Bodies Bodies released its first trailers. They were full of young people using buzzwords like “privilege” and “trigger,” and that put many off watching the movie. It wasn’t so clear in the trailers, but the Bodies of the Body of the Body actually use this type of language satirically and actually do a good job of incorporating it into the humor of the film without feeling like an insult to an entire generation.

It seems that Bodies Bodies Bodies was written by someone who really keeps a finger on the pulse of Generation Z culture, and not just looks down on it with contempt. The satire is scathing, pointing out how some people use buzzwords to try to avoid responsibility for their actions without demonizing the language or the “awakened” way of thinking. First of all, it’s about how privileged rich kids don’t know how to interact with each other properly or deal with a difficult situation — like a series of murders in a movie — because they’re so self-absorbed. And yet they think they are good people because they are on the “right” side of things on the internet.

There is a whole discussion about privileges in the film, and the characters almost throw this word as an insult, trying to say that they are aware of their privilege and therefore are not like others. One character even points out to another that although she tries to act as if her family is not made up of money like everyone else, they still firmly belong to the upper middle class, which makes them wealthier than most and just under one percent.

This is exactly the type of satire that fits the film perfectly. He uses these “buzzwords” and the way the characters use them as weapons against each other to get his point across. The point of the story is that most of these characters are pretty much unbearable and terrible, but they defend themselves against these accusations by being “good people” in the sense in which many online spaces define morality. It doesn’t matter if they are really kind. Their recognition of their privileges (regardless of how they use this privilege) is enough to make them good people in their own eyes.

The characters are accused of being self-persecuting, which is an ironic statement throughout two-thirds of the film, where all the remaining characters really become victims after witnessing their deaths. However, that is why the line works. He juxtaposes a common term that is used as an insult in certain online spaces or Generation Z spaces, in a way that is absolutely correct in this sense (since the character often plays the victim), but is also an absurd statement after all the events. what just happened.

The ending of the film even resembles the nihilistic humor of generation Z. When Sophie and Bee check David’s phone and discover that the “murder” was actually just an injury he inflicted on himself, and that all the subsequent fights and murders were in vain, it seems ironic. Again, these kids are so self-absorbed and so quick to believe the worst in each other that they succumb to their paranoia when they really don’t need it. The ending seems absurd because it’s a kind of stress relief that also seems incredibly bleak. It’s a perfect mix of tones that is similar to how Generation Z interacts with the world on the internet in an ironic and nihilistic manner.

The film is not afraid to make fun of these things, but does it in a way that does not speak down to the whole generation. Instead, it targets this particular group of characters, who are all pretty insufferable (in the most interesting way possible). The problem is not trends, language, or a sense of humor, but how these privileged rich kids apply it all in their lives. They become so obsessed with becoming this ideal of “coolness” that nothing else matters to them, even if they consider someone from the group a murderer.