Bobby Kotick Wanted To Buy Gaming Sites To Clean Up His Image

Bobby Kotick: The announcement of the beginning of the purchase process of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has given rise to talk in recent days. In addition to generating all kinds of reactions in the community, the situation also brought back some discussions about the complaints and allegations against the company led by Bobby Kotick.

According to a Wall Street Journal report on Microsoft acquiring Activision, in the last few weeks before accepting Phil Spencer’s company’s proposal, Kotick would have suggested buying sites like Kotaku and PC Gamer to clean up his image.

“Mr. Kotick has been eager to change the public narrative about the company, and in recent weeks has suggested that Activision Blizzard make some sort of acquisition,” a person familiar with the matter told the WSJ. According to the source, some suggestions for possible purchases were made, “including publications about games like Kotaku and PC Gamer.”

Accused of offering a toxic work environment and allowing sexist and offensive behavior, the publisher wanted to change the narrative, presenting itself to fans and players in a new, more positive perspective. And what better way to influence public opinion than buying reputable media outlets?

The text also states that an Activision spokesperson denied the information, while G/O Media, the company that owns Kotaku, declined to comment on the matter. PC Gamer would not even have responded to the newspaper’s contact.

If the report is true, Kotick’s credibility — who remains as CEO at least until the publisher’s sale is completed — is further undermined. After all, instead of working to change his company’s culture and provide better working conditions for his employees, he would have looked for the easier alternative: spending money to force a narrative change.