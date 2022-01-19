Bobby Kotick After The Xbox-Activision Agreement: How Much Money Will He Earn And How Much If He Leaves

Bobby Kotick: The specific details of the purchase agreement between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard come to light. This may be the immediate future of Bobby Kotick. The present and future of Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, after the purchase agreement with Microsoft, has not been confirmed, although it has been defined and the economic amount that he will receive once the transaction is consolidated in the fiscal year has come to light. 2023 (between July 2022 and July 2023).

The manager, accused of mistreatment and concealment of evidence after the scandal in which the corporation has been involved since last July, will continue as CEO of the company until —at least— the moment the purchase is closed; until the end of the first half of 2023. However, how much money will Kotick take after this historic move? We know that the acquisition plan has been agreed for 68,700 million dollars, of which the manager will have a millionaire compensation.

This is how things are at Activision Blizzard after the purchase by Microsoft

According to United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents, Bobby Kotick owns 3,908,698 shares of Activision Blizzard (as of August 7, 2021). If Kotick leaves and the acquisition is made for $95 per share, as Microsoft has communicated in its official document, we would be talking about $371,326,310; However, they can be many more.

According to a document filed with the SEC a little over a year ago (December 2020), Kotick is the only Activision Blizzard executive protected against a change of positions that ends his mandate. For this, he would be financially compensated after being replaced.

Thus, apart from the previous economic data, Kotick can take another payment as payments and benefits for a value of 292,970,341 dollars.

According to the information, once the deal is completed, Activision Blizzard will report to Phil Spencer as CEO of Microsoft Gaming; Meanwhile, AB will continue to operate independently. In other words, there is a year and a half of “normal” left for Bobby Kotick before decisions are made that affect the board.

We recall that Activision Blizzard has fired between July 2021 and January 2022 a total of 37 employees as a result of an internal investigation that seeks to clean up the company after complaints of workplace and sexual harassment. The company has lost 29.80% of its stock market value in the last twelve months.