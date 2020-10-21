Bobby Fish: “NXT is the right place for me”

WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast. Among other things, Fish talked about what makes NXT unique and about his upcoming match against Breezango. Here are the most prominent statements.

NXT is the perfect place for him

“NXT is characterized by offering a quality product in all aspects. Whatever combination of the four (The Undisputed ERA) has to go on stage, we have the pressure to show that we deserve to be here. Personally, I have always felt this pressure. I am the youngest of three brothers. I am not the tallest man in the world. They have doubted me all my life. I have been an athlete all my life, so I am aware that I express myself better through activity If you are going to have doubts about me, I will perform to the best of my potential. NXT is the right place for me, and I think it is for the four of us as well.

Believe the NXT Tag Team Championships deserve respect

“I love that Fandango and Breeze can do so many things at a great level. They are unique fighters. I challenge anyone to see everything they are capable of: their matches, their promos … anything. It seems they always They are having a great time. What are we doing on this planet? I think this is something that is often forgotten. We need to pay more attention to having fun and having a good time.

They can make you laugh and have a great match at the same time. This is the main quality they have and what makes them unique. I like them. With how hard Roddy, Kyle, Cole and I are, I think we need to crush these two. I like that they have a good time and I also want to have a little fun.

But there is a specific way we want to do it. If you saw the match between Kyle and Finn Bálor, they treated each other with a lot of respect. I think these titles deserve to be respected again. And I think Roddy and I are the ones to do it. This doesn’t mean that I don’t like having Breezango in NXT or that I don’t want them to be successful, because I think they help make our product unique and special, but it’s time to take those belts off them. “



