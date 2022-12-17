Bobby Clarke Loan Interest Comes As Liverpool Weighs January Deals

Bobby Clarke was one of the young Liverpool players who attracted attention in Dubai, and soon the club may put up rental offers for the 17-year-old.

Clarke has been a notable figure since the Reds met Lyon and Milan in two friendly matches this month, spending 57 minutes on the pitch.

Approaching the final stage of Friday’s meeting with Milan in Dubai, the teenager gave a magnificent pass to Darwin Nunez, making the score 4-1, which drew the praise of Jurgen Klopp.

There is a chance that the former Newcastle youth will be included when Liverpool play Man City in the fourth round of the League Cup, and potential suitors are watching this.

According to Lee Ryder of Chronicle Live, in an article on Clark’s move from Tyneside in 2021, there are “clubs who want to sign him on loan when the January window for business opens.”

Preston, which is ranked sixth in the championship and is managed by former Liverpool youth Ryan Lowe, is named as one of the sides “looking out.”

However, it is claimed that Clarke is “most likely to stay” at Anfield, rather than go to the Football League to gain additional experience.

It would not be surprising if Liverpool receive offers for number 42 next month, given that he quickly got into Klopp’s first team squad.

But moving to the top league of the Championship may seem like too big a step for a player who still regularly plays in the under-21 squad.

Liverpool currently have 17 players on loan, and while some have been successful, such as Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley and James Balagisi, others have faced difficulties and seen their progress stalled.

Owen Beck was considered one of the best talents in the academy after an outstanding campaign last time, but has so far failed to establish himself at Bolton.

The same can be said about Billy Kumetio, who has now returned to training in Merseyside during the winter break, having lost popularity with Austria Wien.

Kumetio, at least, can be considered for an early return in January.

If Clark was allowed to go on loan, which could be seen as a logical extension for a promising striker, there should have been guarantees of his role.