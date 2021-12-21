Boba Fett’s Book: Unpublished Promo For The Series Shows New Alliance

Boba Fett’s Book: Recently, Disney+ released an all-new promo featuring exclusive scenes from The Book of Boba Fett, the next series wrapped in the Star Wars universe to be released directly in streaming. The production will have its first episode available on December 29 to all subscribers, running a weekly distribution through mid-February.

You can check out the full video below!

Starring Temuera Morrison in the role of the main anti-hero, the cast also features actress Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, best known for being the character’s right-hand man. In the plot, audiences will learn more about the story of the legendary bounty hunter, who has become one of fans’ favorite narrative icons.

Apparently, the episodes will also explore essential questions in his life that were never adequately answered by George Lucas. In that way, the story will also build on important elements already seen in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, which proved that Boba Fett survived what would have happened to him in Return of the Jedi (1983).

So don’t miss this debut! Boba Fett’s Book arrives at Disney+ on December 29th.