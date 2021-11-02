Boba Fett’s Book: Robert Rodriguez Reacts To Series Trailer

Boba Fett: Disney+ released, this Monday (01), the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett. The series is a spin-off from The Mandalorian and the newest story in the Star Wars universe. On social media, director Robert Rodriguez reacted to the video. He was chosen by Disney to lead the show about the bounty hunter.

Rodriguez used his Instagram account to post the trailer video and talk a little bit about his excitement about the production. “The first official trailer for #TheBookOfBobaFett is finally here! What an honor it was to help bring this story to life,” wrote the showrunner.

Rodriguez and the Star Wars universe

The director made his first appearance in the world created by George Lucas in “Chapter 14: The Tragedy”, which is the first episode of the 2nd season of The Mandalorian. After participating in the series, he was chosen to work as a showrunner, executive producer and also director on The Book of Boba Fett.

Initially, the new series is scheduled to have only seven episodes. However, some fan theories are fanning the possibility of the show having multiple seasons.

Spin-off plot

Disney’s new production will tell the story of bounty hunter Boba Fett, who was a hit on The Mandalorian.

According to the official synopsis, the series will follow “legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they navigate the galaxy’s underworld as they return to the sands of Tatooine to claim territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate”.

According to Rodriguez, the new series will showcase Boba Fett’s past, showing audiences the character’s trajectory since the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Boba Fett’s The Book is scheduled to premiere on December 29 at Disney+.