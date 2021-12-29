Boba Fett’s Book: First Episode Premieres on Disney+

Boba Fett: Fans of the Star Wars universe can already celebrate: the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off focused on the beloved bounty hunter, premiered today. Before starring in the series, the character appeared again in the Star Wars universe during the second season of The Mandalorian.

The plot of The Book of Boba Fett

The series is expected to feature “legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld as they return to the sands of Tatooine to claim territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate,” according to the official synopsis.

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen return to their roles and star in the series. Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Bryce Dallas Howard and Kevin Tancharoen direct the episodes.

Boba Fett’s Book will get new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.