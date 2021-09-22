Boba Fett: Disney + Announces Special Series Trailer; Confirmed Date

Boba Fett: The spin-off of The Mandalorian will be a series and will make use of Stagecraft technology. Its premiere on Disney Plus is expected at the end of 2021. The Walt Disney Company has announced, on the occasion of the next Disney + Day, the arrival to Disney + of an exclusive preview of Boba Fett on November 12 on the occasion of the series The Book of Boba Fett. The long-awaited spin-off of The Mandalorian has already finished its filming and the premiere is expected to take place this December; although surely we do not know the exact release date until the day we are summoned.

At the moment, we only know that Disney + will broadcast from this November 12 a special that, according to the official statement, will celebrate “the origins and legacy of the legendary Star Wars bounty hunter, Boba Fett.”

During this summer, people’s expectations rose a lot. Robert Rodríguez, film director and one of the most responsible for this long-awaited spin-off of The Mandalorian (he has already directed chapters of this one), assured that The Book of Boba Fett will “blow our minds”, and added: “I can put it pos the clouds because I know it gives more than it promises. People are going to hallucinate when they see it ”. Jon Favreu and Dave Filoni will repeat as executive producers, while Temuera Morrison will be the main protagonist who will play Temuera Morrison.

The Book for Boba Fett is not the only spin-off of The Mandalorian, we remember that there are two more: Ashoka and Rangers of the New Republic.