Bob Vylan Wants to Show Others That “Rock Music Is OK For Blacks.”

Bob Vylan spoke to NME at the MOBO Awards 2022 about his hope to shed light on alternative music created by people of color. Watch our full video interview above.

Speaking about their nomination for the first category of “Best Alternative Artist” according to MOBO, frontman Bobby Vylan said that they were delighted with what it represented for others.

“It’s not necessarily important for us to be recognized at an awards ceremony, but what I really think opens the door for other people who create ‘alternative music’ or ‘rock music’ in quotes to express themselves and see it as a viable thing,” he told NME. “It’s normal for blacks.”

The punk duo Bob Vylan is also heavily influenced by grime and prides itself on its ability to unite two subcultures.

“It’s nice to get recognition from both sides,” Vylan said. “That’s what we do as a band. We make rock music, we make punk music, but what we’re talking about is what we grew up on. Just like all these drill rappers, every one of them. Exactly the same.

“Our content is still very similar, it’s just that the production behind it is a little different, and the way we try to address certain topics and issues. Nevertheless, we are happy to represent both sides.”

Bob Vylan won the first award for Best Alternative Artist at the MOBO Awards 2022, beating artists such as Skunk Anansie, Nova Twins, Big Joanie, Loathe and Kid Bookie.

The band recently completed their autumn UK tour in support of their second album “Bob Vylan Present The Price of Life”. This weekend, the duo were joined by Slaves at their headlining show in London.

This year the MOBO Awards were held at OVO Wembley Arena and marked the 25th anniversary of the integral award ceremony. This evening, performers such as Beanie Man, Eliza Rose and Tion Wayne performed, and Craig David and Nile Rodgers received prestigious awards for career achievements. David received an award for outstanding contribution, and Rogers received an award for services to the genre.