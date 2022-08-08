Bob Stoops speaks out about Cale Gandhi: OU – The Spun Fans’ Reaction: What’s Trending in the Sports world today

Throughout Bob Stoops’ stay in Oklahoma, Cale Gandhi was on the sidelines with him as one of his top aides. So you can imagine that the recent controversy that led to Gandhi’s sudden resignation took Stoops by surprise.

On Twitter, the former Oklahoma head coach lamented after reading the message about Gandhi’s resignation. He called Gandhi “a man of character and a man who loves his players and cares about them” and thanked him for his hard work in Oklahoma.

“I read this with great sadness. I have worked with Cale for 23 years and I know that he is a man of character and a man who loves and cares about his players, as well as about OU. Thanks to Cale for all the hard work you put into our program will remain in memory!” wrote Stoops.

Gandhi resigned last night after what he described as uttering an extremely inappropriate word that he read from a player’s tablet during filming. The 50-year-old coach is leaving Oklahoma, his alma mater, after more than 20 years as an assistant.

Oklahoma fans on Twitter mourn Gandhi’s passing and empathize with Stoops. It seems they didn’t believe Gandhi was capable of what he did either:

Of course, this is a difficult situation, and it may deprive Kale Gandhi of the right of a candidate to work in other leading institutions.

But given his track record of developing elite runners and receivers in Oklahoma, some team has an obligation to give him an opportunity if and when he is ready to return to American football.

Did we see Kale Gandhi for the last time on the football field?