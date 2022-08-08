Bob Stoops’ reaction to Kale Gandhi’s Shocking resignation

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

After 23 years away from Oklahoma, Sooners assistant Cale Gundy resigned Sunday night for using a “disgraceful and offensive” word during the team’s filming.

The next day, the man through whom Gandhi began his coaching career, Bob Stoops, shared his feelings about the shocking resignation.

Twitter: “I read this with great sadness. I have worked with Cale for 23 years and I know that he is a man of character and a man who loves and cares about his players as much as he cares about OU. Thanks. Cale, for all the hard work you’ve put into our program, this will be remembered!”

Stoops was not the only member of the Sooners family to publicly stand up for Gandhi.

Former Oklahoma star Joe Mixon also released a lengthy statement confirming the coach’s character. Saying he would be “extremely disappointed” with the school if Gandhi was not allowed to continue his studies in Oklahoma.

A life member of OU, Gandhi played QB for the Sooners from 1990 to 1993 before joining Stoops’ first coaching staff in 1999. He spent 16 years as the program’s running backs coach before switching to receiving for the last seven years.