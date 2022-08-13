Bob Stoops Has a Message for Oklahoma Fans Ahead of the 2022 Season

Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman before the start of the college football season, and it’s similar to what he sees in his former football program.

It’s good to be back in the Palace, watching the Sooners hunt for him. A little bit of good football… Come on louder [September 3] Boomer!

Oklahoma starts the college football year with a matchup against UTEP.

This will give fans a first look at the Sooners after Lincoln Riley, who transferred to the University of Southern California at the end of last season.

Longtime Clemson assistant Brent Venables takes over, trying to change OU in his image. As Gaylord-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium begins to rock, the Sooners boast one of the most intimidating conditions in the country.