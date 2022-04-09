Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo sells family home: “It’s become too much of a burden”

“Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale,” says a source for the 42-year-old Eat Travel Rock host. on it to keep the house.

Before the Full House graduate died on January 9 at the age of 65, he and the blogger lived in the same house in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Several friends and former colleagues of the actor gathered at the house to comfort Rizzo before the actor’s funeral, which took place on January 14.

The Chicago native also made sure that her husband’s friends shared some of her memories of the comedian.

“Kelly gave John Stamos his guitar,” an insider told us, adding that the 58—year-old Grandfathered graduate was “surprised and grateful” for the gesture. “She knows how much John and her husband loved playing music together, so she thought it was a fitting gift.”

The former star of “Scream Queens” and the graduate of the TV series “How I Met Your Mother” became close friends during the filming of “Full House”, which aired from 1987 to 1995. Later, the duo reunited for the filming of the spin-off series “Fuller’s House”, which aired on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

After Saget’s death, Stamos spoke frankly about his grief for the star. “I’m broken. I’m gutted,” a General Hospital graduate tweeted in January. “I’m in complete shock. I will never have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby.”

The former host of America’s Funniest Home Videos was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, during his comedy tour. A month later, the medical examiner of Orange County, Florida, concluded that Saget’s death was caused by an accidental fall.

“I believe that Mr. Saget’s death was caused by a blunt head injury. His injuries were most likely sustained as a result of a fall without witnesses,” Joshua Stefani said in a February 10 press release. “The toxicological analysis did not reveal any illegal drugs or toxins. The method of death is an accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Last month, Rizzo reflected on life without her husband on the two-month anniversary of his death. “I experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time,” she wrote on Instagram in March. “You count the weeks and months, these are strange and surreal milestones. How are 2 months without you?? But it also feels like you were here yesterday – and still feel like you never left? I like to say it’s a very strange new universe.”